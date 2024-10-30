Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of CF Smith Property Group has bought the Hicone Shopping Center, a 90,000-square-foot retail property in Greensboro, NC, for $133 million, or about $14778/sf The Pinehurst, NC, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $525 million of mortgage financing against the Queens Center Mall in the Elmhurst section of Queens, NY The property, at 90-15 Queens Blvd, is owned by...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $563 million of short-term financing against the 218-unit Madera apartment complex that’s nearing completion in Santa Fe NM The bridge loan allows the property’s developer, Thrive Development of Salt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report If you looked at the headline National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, or NCREIF, Property Index numbers, you might conclude that the commercial real estate sector is reaching an inflection...
Rueben Brothers has paid $250 million, or about $718,391/room, for the 348-room W South Beach hotel and condominium resort in Miami The London developer, led by brothers David and Simon Reuben, purchased the Marriott-branded property from a venture...
The Brookfield Corp affiliate that owns downtown Los Angeles' Bank of America Plaza office property is in talks with CWCapital Asset Management, special servicer of the property's $400 million loan, about a modification that would carve the loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $300 million of mortgage financing against the 610,231-square-foot Gateway Center Mall in the East New York section of Brooklyn, NY The five-year loan requires only interest...
Washington Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $207 million, or $328,050/unit, for the 631-unit Residences at Springfield Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Springfield, Va The New York investor acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olympus Property has paid $81 million, or $371,560/unit, for the 281-unit 930 Central Flats apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas investment manager purchased the five-year-old property, at...