Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of The Bancorp Inc is offering for sale the Orlando Fashion Square Mall, a 625,000-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla Edge, a Dallas real estate brokerage, has been tapped to market the two-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report If you looked at the headline National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, or NCREIF, Property Index numbers, you might conclude that the commercial real estate sector is reaching an inflection...
Rueben Brothers has paid $250 million, or about $718,391/room, for the 348-room W South Beach hotel and condominium resort in Miami The London developer, led by brothers David and Simon Reuben, purchased the Marriott-branded property from a venture...
Washington Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $207 million, or $328,050/unit, for the 631-unit Residences at Springfield Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Springfield, Va The New York investor acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olympus Property has paid $81 million, or $371,560/unit, for the 281-unit 930 Central Flats apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas investment manager purchased the five-year-old property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Multiplan REAM has bought the 39,731-square-foot office building at 1500 Monza Ave in Coral Gables, Fla, for $14 million, or $35237/sf Baptist Health South Florida, a Miami nonprofit healthcare provider, sold the...
REBusiness Online United Therapeutics Corp has bought 78 TW Alexander Drive, a 95,500-square-foot biomanufacturing facility in Durham, NC, for $33 million, or $34555/sf The Silver Spring, Md, company purchased the building from Oxford Properties,...
Winfield Properties has paid $15 million, or $30016/sf, for the 49,974-square-foot Shops at 40 Park retail property in Morristown, NJ The Jersey City, NJ, investor acquired the property from a venture of Global Real Estate Investment Advisor, Veris...
Commercial Observer Bridge Investment Group has paid $250 million, or $310,173/unit, for the 806-unit Dulles Greene Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of Herndon, Va The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property, at 2150 Astoria...