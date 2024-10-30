Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of The Bancorp Inc is offering for sale the Orlando Fashion Square Mall, a 625,000-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla Edge, a Dallas real estate brokerage, has been tapped to market the two-story...
Red Mountain Group is offering for sale Algonquin Commons, a 542,117-square-foot retail center in Algonquin, Ill The Santa Ana, Calif, company hired Newmark to market the property, at 1900 South Randall Road, which is 47 miles northwest of Chicago...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan & Co and L+M Fund Management is looking to sell the 256-unit apartment property at 275 South St on the Lower East Side of Manhattan The venture has hired Newmark to market the property for...
Washington Business Journal The 128,440-square-foot office property at 30 West Gude Drive in the Washington, DC, suburb of Rockville, Md, has been put on the sales market The property is owned by Thor Equities of New York, which has tapped Cohn...
The Real Deal A venture of JD Carlisle, DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Mitsui Fudosan has placed the 319-unit apartment building at 160 Madison Ave in Manhattan on the sales block It’s shooting for a $325 million, or $102 million/unit,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Financial is offering for sale Hancock Square at Arlington Station, a 409-unit apartment property in Arlington Heights, Ill The Canadian financial company has hired Berkadia to market the property, which it...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is offering for sale the Lincoln Park Bioscience Center, a 125,621-square-foot life-sciences property in Chicago The local developer has hired CBRE to market the five-story property, at 2430 North Halsted...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the 846,566-square-foot Riverway office complex in Rosemont, Ill The special servicer has hired JLL to market the property, which was appraised in July at a value of $87 million The...