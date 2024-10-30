Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DML Capital has paid $36 million, or about $17161/sf, for 4265 San Felipe, a 209,780-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The local private equity firm purchased the 14-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $525 million of mortgage financing against the Queens Center Mall in the Elmhurst section of Queens, NY The property, at 90-15 Queens Blvd, is owned by...
The Real Deal Fortress Investment Group’s foreclosure of a $5488 million loan that it had provided against a portfolio of real estate in Florida, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, owned by Cohen Brothers Realty Corp got a little more...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $563 million of short-term financing against the 218-unit Madera apartment complex that’s nearing completion in Santa Fe NM The bridge loan allows the property’s developer, Thrive Development of Salt...
The Brookfield Corp affiliate that owns downtown Los Angeles' Bank of America Plaza office property is in talks with CWCapital Asset Management, special servicer of the property's $400 million loan, about a modification that would carve the loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $300 million of mortgage financing against the 610,231-square-foot Gateway Center Mall in the East New York section of Brooklyn, NY The five-year loan requires only interest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olympus Property has paid $81 million, or $371,560/unit, for the 281-unit 930 Central Flats apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas investment manager purchased the five-year-old property, at...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...