Triangle Business Journal A venture of Tripathi Hospitality and Khurana Hospitality has paid $143 million for 170-room Holiday Inn at 203 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville, NC Boulevard Hospitality Associates, a local limited liability company, sold...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of 28th Street Ventures has bought Pershing Park Plaza, a 160,145-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $34 million, or $21231/sf The local company purchased the nine-story property...
Commercial Property Executive A Delaware Statutory Trust sponsored by Four Springs has paid $1395 million, or $12682/sf, for the 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 14741 Laplaisance Road in Monroe, Mich InSite Real Estate of Murray, Utah,...
MDH Partners has bought the recently completed Kyle 35 Logistics Park in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Kyle, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Atlanta-based real estate investment company purchased the 139 million-square-foot industrial property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Felton Properties Inc has paid $475 million, or $24886/sf, for the 190,870-square-foot Kruse Woods V office property in Lake Oswego, Ore, less than seven miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Portland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DML Capital has paid $36 million, or about $17161/sf, for 4265 San Felipe, a 209,780-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The local private equity firm purchased the 14-story...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of CF Smith Property Group has bought the Hicone Shopping Center, a 90,000-square-foot retail property in Greensboro, NC, for $133 million, or about $14778/sf The Pinehurst, NC, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report If you looked at the headline National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, or NCREIF, Property Index numbers, you might conclude that the commercial real estate sector is reaching an inflection...
Rueben Brothers has paid $250 million, or about $718,391/room, for the 348-room W South Beach hotel and condominium resort in Miami The London developer, led by brothers David and Simon Reuben, purchased the Marriott-branded property from a venture...