Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...
Commercial Observer T30 Capital has lined up $30 million of financing for its purchase of Aqua at Sandy Springs, a 219-unit apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga EquiTrust provided the loan, which was arranged by CBRE T30, of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Soule Co has leased 127,820 square feet of industrial space at the North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center in Tampa, Fla The manufacturer and distributor of medical patient supplies will occupy its space in a 187,000-sf...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Tripathi Hospitality and Khurana Hospitality has paid $143 million for 170-room Holiday Inn at 203 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville, NC Boulevard Hospitality Associates, a local limited liability company, sold...
Commercial Property Executive A Delaware Statutory Trust sponsored by Four Springs has paid $1395 million, or $12682/sf, for the 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 14741 Laplaisance Road in Monroe, Mich InSite Real Estate of Murray, Utah,...
REBusiness Online Legacy REI Group has sold The Biltmore, a 186-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lynba Holdings purchased the two-story property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
MDH Partners has bought the recently completed Kyle 35 Logistics Park in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Kyle, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Atlanta-based real estate investment company purchased the 139 million-square-foot industrial property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Felton Properties Inc has paid $475 million, or $24886/sf, for the 190,870-square-foot Kruse Woods V office property in Lake Oswego, Ore, less than seven miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Portland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DML Capital has paid $36 million, or about $17161/sf, for 4265 San Felipe, a 209,780-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The local private equity firm purchased the 14-story...