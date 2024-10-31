Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual has provided $170 million of mortgage financing against the 405-unit Fenway Triangle apartment property at 180 Brookline Ave in Boston The property is owned by a venture of JPMorgan Asset Management and...
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
The Real Deal Fortress Investment Group’s foreclosure of a $5488 million loan that it had provided against a portfolio of real estate in Florida, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, owned by Cohen Brothers Realty Corp got a little more...
REBusiness Online Development Solutions Inc, or DSI, and Karis Cold have broken ground on Stockyards Cold, a 100,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Chicago DSI, of Chicago, and Karis, of Naples, Fla, are building the property at 3815 South...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against the 270-room Springhill Suites New York Queens hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, at 38-39 Ninth St, is owned by McSam Hotel...
Commercial Observer O’Neill Group has lined up $2875 million of construction financing for the 146-unit South Mill Lofts apartment project at 607 Norwich Ave in Taftville, Conn, about 40 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Hackensack, NJ,...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan & Co and L+M Fund Management is looking to sell the 256-unit apartment property at 275 South St on the Lower East Side of Manhattan The venture has hired Newmark to market the property for...
Crain’s New York Business The $1045 million loan against the 139,921-square-foot office building at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is now more than 90 days late The loan is securitized through three CMBS deals: a $37 million piece is in GS Mortgage...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development has filed permits to convert part of St Francis College’s former campus in Brooklyn Heights, NY, into 747 apartment units Only three of the property’s five buildings will be converted...