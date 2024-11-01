Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners has negotiated a two-year term extension of the $9312 million mortgage against the 497,234-square-foot Towers at West End office property in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn...
Six Chicago office properties were placed under purchase agreements totaling $2766 million during the third quarter When those deals are completed, the tally for office-property sales this year through September would increase to 16 properties...
Bank Hapoalim International has provided $22 million of financing for the development of a 224,000-square-foot industrial property at 2401 West Emaus Ave in Allentown, Pa The property is being developed by Woodmont Industrial Partners of Fairfield,...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc recorded 11 million square feet of leasing activity at its portfolio of office properties during the third quarter The latest quarter’s leasing is in line with the 133 million sf the company...
Commercial Observer T30 Capital has lined up $30 million of financing for its purchase of Aqua at Sandy Springs, a 219-unit apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga EquiTrust provided the loan, which was arranged by CBRE T30, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fortress Investment Group, which holds a piece of the $250 million loan that was funded three years ago for the redevelopment of Dayton’s Center in Minneapolis, has filed to take the property through...
Commercial Property Executive A Delaware Statutory Trust sponsored by Four Springs has paid $1395 million, or $12682/sf, for the 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 14741 Laplaisance Road in Monroe, Mich InSite Real Estate of Murray, Utah,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $132 billion of multifamily mortgages during the third quarter That was a $39 billion increase from the second quarter, marking the first quarterly increase in lending volume in at least a...