Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Notion has signed a 10-year agreement to lease 105,000 square feet of office space at the Monadnock Building, a 190,000-sf office property in San Francisco CBRE brokered the lease for the artificial intelligence startup, while JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 185 leases governing 2 million square feet this year through September, marking its greatest leasing volume during the same period in more than a decade and up from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 609,121 apartment units were under construction in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That’s down 39 percent from the first quarter of 2023, when 1 million units were...
Crain’s New York Business TPG has signed a lease for 301,276 square feet at The Spiral, the 3 million-sf office property at 66 Hudson Blvd in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The property, owned by Tishman Speyer of New York, was completed in...
The Real Deal A New York Supreme Court judge ruled on Thursday that Cooper Union can collect rents from tenants at the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan, while it battles for control of the property with RFR Holding The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc recorded 11 million square feet of leasing activity at its portfolio of office properties during the third quarter The latest quarter’s leasing is in line with the 133 million sf the company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Soule Co has leased 127,820 square feet of industrial space at the North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center in Tampa, Fla The manufacturer and distributor of medical patient supplies will occupy its space in a 187,000-sf...
Triad Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has vacated 700,000 square feet at the three-building Wells Fargo Center in Winston-Salem, NC The banking giant’s 20-year lease at the property expired last month As a result of Wells Fargo’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to renew its 293,992-square-foot office lease at 1 North Wacker Drive in Chicago The accounting firm’s lease originally was to expire in October 2028, but has been extended...