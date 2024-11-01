Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report George Washington University has paid $35 million, or $22158/sf, for the 158,000-square-foot office property at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave NW in downtown Washington DC The university, which has its main campus...
Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $27 million, or nearly $157/sf, for the 172,304-square-foot River Ridge retail center in Birmingham, Ala The Houston developer bought the property, at 4606-4614 US 280, from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has sold 24th at Camelback II office property, with 306,877 square feet in Phoenix, for $979 million, or $31802/sf The Houston investment manager sold the 15-year-old building at 2325 East Camelback...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of commercial properties that have been taken through foreclosure this year through September jumped by 72 percent from last year, to 5,905, according to ATTOM The Irvine, Calif, data company,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners has negotiated a two-year term extension of the $9312 million mortgage against the 497,234-square-foot Towers at West End office property in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn...
Six Chicago office properties were placed under purchase agreements totaling $2766 million during the third quarter When those deals are completed, the tally for office-property sales this year through September would increase to 16 properties...
Bank Hapoalim International has provided $22 million of financing for the development of a 224,000-square-foot industrial property at 2401 West Emaus Ave in Allentown, Pa The property is being developed by Woodmont Industrial Partners of Fairfield,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Karney Properties Co has paid $695 million, or $17375/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot industrial property at 7200 West Buckeye Road in Phoenix The Los Angeles company, founded in 1952 by David V Karney,...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...