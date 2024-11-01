Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $92 million of mortgage financing against the 228-unit Margo apartment property at 180 Myrtle Ave in downtown Brooklyn, NY The property is owned by Red Apple Real Estate of New York The financing...
The Real Deal Fieldston Capital has filed plans to convert the upper 13 floors of the 21-story 2 Wall St office building in lower Manhattan into 121 apartment units Fieldston, an affiliate of Aegis Asset Management of Hong Kong, had acquired the...
The Real Deal A New York Supreme Court judge ruled on Thursday that Cooper Union can collect rents from tenants at the 12 million-square-foot Chrysler Building in Manhattan, while it battles for control of the property with RFR Holding The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc recorded 11 million square feet of leasing activity at its portfolio of office properties during the third quarter The latest quarter’s leasing is in line with the 133 million sf the company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Soule Co has leased 127,820 square feet of industrial space at the North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center in Tampa, Fla The manufacturer and distributor of medical patient supplies will occupy its space in a 187,000-sf...
Boston Business Journal Copper Mill Management has proposed converting the 43,000-square-foot office property at 123 North Washington St in Boston’s North End into 57 apartment units The property is largely empty, and its two tenants are...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual has provided $170 million of mortgage financing against the 405-unit Fenway Triangle apartment property at 180 Brookline Ave in Boston The property is owned by a venture of JPMorgan Asset Management and...
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
The Real Deal Fortress Investment Group’s foreclosure of a $5488 million loan that it had provided against a portfolio of real estate in Florida, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, owned by Cohen Brothers Realty Corp got a little more...