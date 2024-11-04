Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $92 million of mortgage financing against the 228-unit Margo apartment property at 180 Myrtle Ave in downtown Brooklyn, NY The property is owned by Red Apple Real Estate of New York The financing...
Merchants Bank has provided $367 million of construction financing to fund the dedvelopment of the 204-unit Maple Block Flats apartments on the site of the Michigan Maple Block Co factory in Petoskey, Mich The property, at 1420 Standish Ave, a mile...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunroad Enterprises has paid $10388 million, or $392,000/unit, for Element 12 at Cadence, a 265-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The San Diego company, which has interests in commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of commercial properties that have been taken through foreclosure this year through September jumped by 72 percent from last year, to 5,905, according to ATTOM The Irvine, Calif, data company,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners has negotiated a two-year term extension of the $9312 million mortgage against the 497,234-square-foot Towers at West End office property in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn...
Six Chicago office properties were placed under purchase agreements totaling $2766 million during the third quarter When those deals are completed, the tally for office-property sales this year through September would increase to 16 properties...
Bank Hapoalim International has provided $22 million of financing for the development of a 224,000-square-foot industrial property at 2401 West Emaus Ave in Allentown, Pa The property is being developed by Woodmont Industrial Partners of Fairfield,...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...
Commercial Observer T30 Capital has lined up $30 million of financing for its purchase of Aqua at Sandy Springs, a 219-unit apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga EquiTrust provided the loan, which was arranged by CBRE T30, of...