Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM Management Corp has paid $4013 million, or $340,084/unit, for the 118-unit Eviva Midtown apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Walton Street Capital has paid $1845 million, or about $23787/sf, for the 77,562-square-foot warehouse at 4701 NW 103rd Ave in Sunrise, Fla The Chicago private equity firm purchased the industrial property from Miller...
South Florida Business Journal MIG Real Estate has bought the 110,958-square-foot warehouse at 3610 to 3890 Park Central Blvd in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $29 million, or about $26136/sf The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the industrial...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Jamison and Arc Capital Partners has started work on an office-to-apartment conversion project at 3325 Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles The local developers will transform a 233,000-square-foot office building into 236...
San Antonio Business Journal Goldman Sachs has bought the Eisenhauer North Business Park in San Antonio for an undisclosed price NIT Industrial of Houston sold the nearly 458,000-square-foot property, which was completed last year JLL brokered the...
Dallas Business Journal Bonaventure Realty Group has purchased the Royalton at Discovery, a 295-unit apartment complex in Rockwall, Texas The Alexandria, Va, company bought the three-story property from its developer, SWBC Real Estate of Dallas, in...
Faris Lee Investments has orchestrated the sale of a large chunk of Plaza Empresa, an 88,413 square-foot retail center in Rancho Santa Margarita, in southern Orange County, Calif The Irvine, Calif, advisory company, working on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report George Washington University has paid $35 million, or $22158/sf, for the 158,000-square-foot office property at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave NW in downtown Washington DC The university, which has its main campus...
Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $27 million, or nearly $157/sf, for the 172,304-square-foot River Ridge retail center in Birmingham, Ala The Houston developer bought the property, at 4606-4614 US 280, from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired...