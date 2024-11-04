Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Bonaventure Realty Group has purchased the Royalton at Discovery, a 295-unit apartment complex in Rockwall, Texas The Alexandria, Va, company bought the three-story property from its developer, SWBC Real Estate of Dallas, in...
Denver Business Journal Westside Investment Partners has paid $27 million, or $7377/sf, for Campus at Waterview, a three-building office property with 365,985 square feet in Centennial, Colo The local developer bought the property from Barings,...
Faris Lee Investments has orchestrated the sale of a large chunk of Plaza Empresa, an 88,413 square-foot retail center in Rancho Santa Margarita, in southern Orange County, Calif The Irvine, Calif, advisory company, working on behalf of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report George Washington University has paid $35 million, or $22158/sf, for the 158,000-square-foot office property at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave NW in downtown Washington DC The university, which has its main campus...
Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $27 million, or nearly $157/sf, for the 172,304-square-foot River Ridge retail center in Birmingham, Ala The Houston developer bought the property, at 4606-4614 US 280, from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has sold 24th at Camelback II office property, with 306,877 square feet in Phoenix, for $979 million, or $31802/sf The Houston investment manager sold the 15-year-old building at 2325 East Camelback...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunroad Enterprises has paid $10388 million, or $392,000/unit, for Element 12 at Cadence, a 265-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The San Diego company, which has interests in commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Karney Properties Co has paid $695 million, or $17375/sf, for the 400,000-square-foot industrial property at 7200 West Buckeye Road in Phoenix The Los Angeles company, founded in 1952 by David V Karney,...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Schreiber and JDL Development is under contract to pay about $90 million, or $308,219/unit, for the Cobbler Square Lofts, a 292-unit apartment property in Chicago Schreiber, a local investor and former executive...