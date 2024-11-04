Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Westside Investment Partners has paid $27 million, or $7377/sf, for Campus at Waterview, a three-building office property with 365,985 square feet in Centennial, Colo The local developer bought the property from Barings,...
Merchants Bank has provided $367 million of construction financing to fund the dedvelopment of the 204-unit Maple Block Flats apartments on the site of the Michigan Maple Block Co factory in Petoskey, Mich The property, at 1420 Standish Ave, a mile...
The Real Deal Fieldston Capital has filed plans to convert the upper 13 floors of the 21-story 2 Wall St office building in lower Manhattan into 121 apartment units Fieldston, an affiliate of Aegis Asset Management of Hong Kong, had acquired the...
Boston Business Journal Copper Mill Management has proposed converting the 43,000-square-foot office property at 123 North Washington St in Boston’s North End into 57 apartment units The property is largely empty, and its two tenants are...
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
REBusiness Online Development Solutions Inc, or DSI, and Karis Cold have broken ground on Stockyards Cold, a 100,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Chicago DSI, of Chicago, and Karis, of Naples, Fla, are building the property at 3815 South...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...
Commercial Property Executive WP Carey has paid $102 million, or $102/unit, for a 1 million-square-foot industrial building within the I-64 Commerce Center in Shelbyville, Ky The New York REIT purchased the property from Flint Development, which was...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development has filed permits to convert part of St Francis College’s former campus in Brooklyn Heights, NY, into 747 apartment units Only three of the property’s five buildings will be converted...