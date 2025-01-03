Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Real Capital Solutions has paid $20 million, or $9917/sf, for Belleview Tower, a 201,670-square-foot office property in Denver The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by CBRE...
San Francisco Business Times Lyft has renewed its lease at 185 Berry St, an 885,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco The ride-sharing company has signed a 10-year deal for 170,000 sf, down from the 335,000 sf it previously had been...
A development group led by Landmark Properties is planning to build the 193-unit Mark Fort Collins student-housing property in Fort Collins, Colo The Athens, Ga, company is building the property at 255 Johnson Drive, about 63 miles north of Denver...
REBusiness Online A venture of GO Industrial and Clarion Partners will break ground this quarter on Three Five Logistics, a 159,305-square-foot industrial development in Phoenix GO, of Tempe, Ariz, and Clarion, of New York, plan to demolish the...
Commercial Observer S3 Capital has provided $59 million of financing for the development of a 130-unit apartment property at 7711 River Road in Edgewater, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing The property, two miles from the George...
San Francisco Business Times Kor Group has defaulted on the $28 million loan against the 131-room Proper Hotel in San Francisco The Santa Monica, Calif, investment firm fell behind on payments in October Including penalties, the loan’s...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of George Oliver Cos and Ascentris has paid $423 million, or $25602/sf, for the 165,220-square-foot office property at 7272 East Indian School Road in Scottsdale, Ariz George Oliver, of Scottsdale, and...
Commercial Property Executive Bridge Industrial has paid $642 million, or $20354/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 315,422 square feet in Kent, Wash The Chicago developer purchased the properties from an affiliate of Link Logistics, the...
Puget Sound Business Journal A venture of Security Properties and Rockwood Capital has paid $78 million, or $274,647/unit, for the 284-unit NV Apartments in Portland, Ore Security, of Seattle, and Rockwood, of San Francisco, purchased the complex...