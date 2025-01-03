Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $2625 million, or $308,823/unit, for the 85-unit Woodside Terrace apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the...
Commercial Observer Parkway has paid $69 million, or $28512/sf, for the Redstone Industrial Park, a 242,000-square-foot property at 11400 and 11500 University Blvd in Manassas, Va The Houston developer bought the property from the Matan Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Palos Verdes Investments has paid $4345 million, or $275,000/unit, for the 158-unit Los Arboles apartment property in Artesia, Calif The Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif, investor purchased the property in a deal...
Dallas Morning News Real Capital Solutions has bought the 509,818-square-foot Tower at Park Lane office building in Dallas for $66 million, or $12946/sf The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the 20-story property from a unit of CBRE Global...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Rreef America has bought the Lakehouse on Wylie, a 332-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $99 million, or $298,193/unit Woodfield Development of Charleston, SC, sold the three-story property,...
Commercial Observer Prospect Ridge has paid $639 million, or $161,363/room, for the 396-room Tysons Corner Marriott hotel at 8028 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Va The New York investment manager bought the 15-story property from Rockwood Capital, which...
REBusiness Online Real Capital Solutions has paid $20 million, or $9917/sf, for Belleview Tower, a 201,670-square-foot office property in Denver The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from an unnamed seller in a deal brokered by CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An investor group led by Nasim Sikder has paid $945 million, or $268,465/unit, for District at Civic Square, a 352-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Sikder is a Chandler, Ariz, investor His group...
Orlando Business Journal Provident Resources Group has bought the 15-story UnionWest mixed-use building in Orlando, Fla, for $126 million The Baton Rouge, La, nonprofit purchased the property from a venture of Deven, a student-housing developer, and...