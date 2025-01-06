Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Brog Properties has paid $185 million, or $4965/sf, for the 372,600-square-foot office building at 550 West Washington Blvd in Chicago The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued high interest rates helped pushed the asking capitalization rates for net-leased properties higher for the 11th straight quarter, according to the Boulder Group The suburban Chicago advisory shop...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $2625 million, or $308,823/unit, for the 85-unit Woodside Terrace apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the...
Commercial Observer Parkway has paid $69 million, or $28512/sf, for the Redstone Industrial Park, a 242,000-square-foot property at 11400 and 11500 University Blvd in Manassas, Va The Houston developer bought the property from the Matan Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Palos Verdes Investments has paid $4345 million, or $275,000/unit, for the 158-unit Los Arboles apartment property in Artesia, Calif The Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif, investor purchased the property in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal New England Investment Properties has bought the 342,162-square-foot office building at 121 West Trade St in Charlotte, NC, for $32 million, or $9352/sf The Stamford, Conn, company purchased the property from Lincoln...
Dallas Morning News Real Capital Solutions has bought the 509,818-square-foot Tower at Park Lane office building in Dallas for $66 million, or $12946/sf The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the 20-story property from a unit of CBRE Global...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Rreef America has bought the Lakehouse on Wylie, a 332-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $99 million, or $298,193/unit Woodfield Development of Charleston, SC, sold the three-story property,...
Commercial Observer Prospect Ridge has paid $639 million, or $161,363/room, for the 396-room Tysons Corner Marriott hotel at 8028 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Va The New York investment manager bought the 15-story property from Rockwood Capital, which...