Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Donaldson Impact Investments and Affordable Homes & Communities has paid $63 million, or $201,923/unit, for the 312-unit Country Place Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TA Realty and Easton Group has paid $8449 million for two South Florida warehouse properties totaling 361,461 square feet TA, of Boston, and Easton, of Doral, Fla, paid $5829 million, or $21782/sf, for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sagard Real Estate has paid $100 million, or $384,615/unit, for the 260-unit Alta Green Mountain apartment property in Lakewood, Colo The New York investment firm purchased the property from TA Realty,...
REBusiness Online Evergen Equity has bought the 309,347-square-foot industrial building at 2 Winnco Drive in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the property from GSK Industrial, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not...
NOLAcom The Medve Group has purchased Local on Severn, a 161-unit apartment property in Metairie, La, for $176 million, or $109,317/unit The Dallas property management firm purchased the complex from Audubon Communities of Chamblee, Ga, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brog Properties has paid $185 million, or $4965/sf, for the 372,600-square-foot office building at 550 West Washington Blvd in Chicago The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued high interest rates helped pushed the asking capitalization rates for net-leased properties higher for the 11th straight quarter, according to the Boulder Group The suburban Chicago advisory shop...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $2625 million, or $308,823/unit, for the 85-unit Woodside Terrace apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the...
Commercial Observer Parkway has paid $69 million, or $28512/sf, for the Redstone Industrial Park, a 242,000-square-foot property at 11400 and 11500 University Blvd in Manassas, Va The Houston developer bought the property from the Matan Cos of...