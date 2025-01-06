Log In or Subscribe to read more
NOLAcom The Medve Group has purchased Local on Severn, a 161-unit apartment property in Metairie, La, for $176 million, or $109,317/unit The Dallas property management firm purchased the complex from Audubon Communities of Chamblee, Ga, which had...
Dallas Morning News Real Capital Solutions has bought the 509,818-square-foot Tower at Park Lane office building in Dallas for $66 million, or $12946/sf The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the 20-story property from a unit of CBRE Global...
Dallas Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the 550-unit Monterra Village apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Hillwood Multifamily, a subsidiary of Hillwood of Dallas, in a...
Commercial Observer Citadel has signed a lease for 504,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The hedge fund will occupy space in the 125 million-sf office property as its new headquarters at 350 Park Ave is being constructed The 660...
San Francisco Business Times Lyft has renewed its lease at 185 Berry St, an 885,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco The ride-sharing company has signed a 10-year deal for 170,000 sf, down from the 335,000 sf it previously had been...
The $5088 million mortgage against Park Place East and West, with 397,968 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn, has fallen 30 days late with its debt-service payment as occupancy at the collateral buildings continues to...
South Florida Business Journal An unidentified maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has signed a 10-year lease for 82,000 square feet of industrial space at the Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, Fla The company, which repairs aircraft...
Houston Business Journal SLS Properties has bought the 189,334-square-foot Baybrook Passage shopping center in the Houston suburb of Webster, Texas The Houston company purchased the retail property from Gulf Coast Commercial Group, also of Houston,...
REBusiness Online AHV Communities has bought the Sterling at Oak Hills, a 330-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local company purchased the complex from an unidentified seller The sales price also was not known Newmark brokered the deal...