REBusiness Online Thompson Thrift is planning to build the Heritage on Hoover, a 324-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo The Indianapolis developer will build the property at Mountain Brook Drive and South Hoover Street, about 30 miles north...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Morgan Group has lined up $677 million of financing for construction of the 404-unit Anclote Harbor Apartments in Tarpon Springs, Fla The Houston developer lined up the financing from PNC Bank It bought the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TA Realty and Easton Group has paid $8449 million for two South Florida warehouse properties totaling 361,461 square feet TA, of Boston, and Easton, of Doral, Fla, paid $5829 million, or $21782/sf, for the...
Charlotte Business Journal New England Investment Properties has bought the 342,162-square-foot office building at 121 West Trade St in Charlotte, NC, for $32 million, or $9352/sf The Stamford, Conn, company purchased the property from Lincoln...
Commercial Observer Cross River Bank has provided $365 million of construction financing for the proposed 119-unit apartment building at 2246 Fulton St in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The property, which has an alternate address of...
ConnectCRE Dominium has broken ground on the Sandoval Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in Rio Rancho, NM The Plymouth, Minn, developer is building the property at Camino Encantadas and Oersted Road NE, about 23 miles north of Albuquerque, NM...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Rreef America has bought the Lakehouse on Wylie, a 332-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $99 million, or $298,193/unit Woodfield Development of Charleston, SC, sold the three-story property,...
Orlando Business Journal Provident Resources Group has bought the 15-story UnionWest mixed-use building in Orlando, Fla, for $126 million The Baton Rouge, La, nonprofit purchased the property from a venture of Deven, a student-housing developer, and...
South Florida Business Journal A fund backed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has bought the Elan Polo Gardens apartment complex in Lake Worth Corridor, Fla, for $10238 million, or $360,493/unit Property Reserve, the Salt Lake...