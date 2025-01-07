Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $41 million, or $146,429/unit, for the 280-unit Maris Pointe apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the property from an affiliate of PGIM...
Commercial Observer Global Atlantic Financial Group has provided $123 million of mortgage financing against the 214-unit Wimbledon apartment property at 200 East 82nd St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The property is owned by Rockpoint Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided a total of $1333 million of financing for the construction of the 378-unit Edison apartment property in Milwaukee Bank OZK provided senior financing, while Pearlmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $11375 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 496-unit K2 Apartments in Chicago The seven-year loan that JLL, a lender under Freddie’s Optigo program, wrote pays...
Business Observer A venture of Senior Resource Group and Harbert Management Co has lined up $76 million of fresh financing against the 350-unit Carlisle Naples seniors-housing property in Naples, Fla BWE provided the floating-rate loan, which pays...
REBusiness Online Terra has lined up $291 million of financing against the initial phase of the Centro City mixed-use development that recently wrapped up construction in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood JVP Management provided a $187...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Morgan Group has lined up $677 million of financing for construction of the 404-unit Anclote Harbor Apartments in Tarpon Springs, Fla The Houston developer lined up the financing from PNC Bank It bought the...
Commercial Observer Cross River Bank has provided $365 million of construction financing for the proposed 119-unit apartment building at 2246 Fulton St in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The property, which has an alternate address of...