Log In or Subscribe to read more
Norges Bank Investment Management has bought TIAA's 501 percent stake in eight office properties totaling 363 million square feet in Boston, San Francisco and Washington, DC, for $9768 million, valuing the portfolio at $195...
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $41 million, or $146,429/unit, for the 280-unit Maris Pointe apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the property from an affiliate of PGIM...
New York Post Williams Equities has paid $1475 million, or $48974/sf, for the 301,178-square-foot office building at 470 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The New York investor bought the property from a venture of SJP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Norges Bank Investment Management has paid $107 billion for a 45 percent stake in a portfolio of 48 industrial buildings with 14 million square feet in Southern California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania The...
Commercial Observer Pembroke has paid $1583 million, or $592,883/unit, for 267-unit Fitzroy apartment property in Arlington, Va The London investment manager, which owns three other properties in the Washington, DC, suburbs, bought the year-old...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management LLC has paid $1857 million, or $7088/sf, for Valley Vista, a portfolio of three industrial buildings with 262,000 square feet in and around Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investor purchased...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Charter Holdings and Liberty Group has bought the 152-room Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center hotel in Dallas Charter, which is led by local investor Ray Washburne, and Liberty, of Montoursville, Pa, purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal An unidentified California-based investor has bought the Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial complex in Schertz, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of San Antonio Ackerman & Co of Atlanta sold...