Norges Bank Investment Management has bought TIAA's 501 percent stake in eight office properties totaling 363 million square feet in Boston, San Francisco and Washington, DC, for $9768 million, valuing the portfolio at $195...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $41 million, or $146,429/unit, for the 280-unit Maris Pointe apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the property from an affiliate of PGIM...
Bridge Partners has acquired the 132-unit Birdie Apartments in Lawrence, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned The Walnut Creek, Calif, company bought the property from TJC LC, a local private investor Northmarq brokered the deal The...
Commercial Observer Global Atlantic Financial Group has provided $123 million of mortgage financing against the 214-unit Wimbledon apartment property at 200 East 82nd St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The property is owned by Rockpoint Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided a total of $1333 million of financing for the construction of the 378-unit Edison apartment property in Milwaukee Bank OZK provided senior financing, while Pearlmark...
New York Post Williams Equities has paid $1475 million, or $48974/sf, for the 301,178-square-foot office building at 470 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The New York investor bought the property from a venture of SJP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Norges Bank Investment Management has paid $107 billion for a 45 percent stake in a portfolio of 48 industrial buildings with 14 million square feet in Southern California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $515 million of mortgage financing against the Castleton Commerce Center, a self-storage and industrial property in Virginia Beach, Va The 470,618-square-foot property, at 2424...
Commercial Observer Pembroke has paid $1583 million, or $592,883/unit, for 267-unit Fitzroy apartment property in Arlington, Va The London investment manager, which owns three other properties in the Washington, DC, suburbs, bought the year-old...