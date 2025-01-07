Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $41 million, or $146,429/unit, for the 280-unit Maris Pointe apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the property from an affiliate of PGIM...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided a total of $1333 million of financing for the construction of the 378-unit Edison apartment property in Milwaukee Bank OZK provided senior financing, while Pearlmark...
New York Post Williams Equities has paid $1475 million, or $48974/sf, for the 301,178-square-foot office building at 470 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The New York investor bought the property from a venture of SJP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $515 million of mortgage financing against the Castleton Commerce Center, a self-storage and industrial property in Virginia Beach, Va The 470,618-square-foot property, at 2424...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $11375 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 496-unit K2 Apartments in Chicago The seven-year loan that JLL, a lender under Freddie’s Optigo program, wrote pays...
Business Observer A venture of Senior Resource Group and Harbert Management Co has lined up $76 million of fresh financing against the 350-unit Carlisle Naples seniors-housing property in Naples, Fla BWE provided the floating-rate loan, which pays...
REBusiness Online Terra has lined up $291 million of financing against the initial phase of the Centro City mixed-use development that recently wrapped up construction in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood JVP Management provided a $187...
Tampa Bay Business Journal The Morgan Group has lined up $677 million of financing for construction of the 404-unit Anclote Harbor Apartments in Tarpon Springs, Fla The Houston developer lined up the financing from PNC Bank It bought the...