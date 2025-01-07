Log In or Subscribe to read more
Last year's fourth quarter marked Manhattan's best, in terms of office leasing, since the last three months of 2019, according to Savills A total of 107 million square feet was leased during the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 89 million sf at the...
REBusiness Online Borusan Pipe has signed an industrial lease for 122,963 square feet at the Portside Logistics Center in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The locally based steel pipe manufacturer will occupy its space at the recently completed...
Commercial Observer Citadel has signed a lease for 504,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The hedge fund will occupy space in the 125 million-sf office property as its new headquarters at 350 Park Ave is being constructed The 660...
San Francisco Business Times Lyft has renewed its lease at 185 Berry St, an 885,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco The ride-sharing company has signed a 10-year deal for 170,000 sf, down from the 335,000 sf it previously had been...
The $5088 million mortgage against Park Place East and West, with 397,968 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn, has fallen 30 days late with its debt-service payment as occupancy at the collateral buildings continues to...
South Florida Business Journal An unidentified maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has signed a 10-year lease for 82,000 square feet of industrial space at the Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, Fla The company, which repairs aircraft...
Chicago's office sublease market seems to be improving, with 634 million square feet of space available for sublease in its central business district as of mid-December, according to...
BisNow Ropes & Gray has renewed its lease for 413,000 square feet at the 12 million-sf Prudential Tower office building in Boston The law firm has been a tenant at the property, owned by BXP Inc, since 2010 Prudential Tower, at 800 Boylston St,...
The monthly mortgage payment for a starter home is $1,091 greater than the monthly rent for a single-family residence, according to John Burns Research & Consulting That's down from last year, when it was $1,349 more expensive, on a monthly basis,...