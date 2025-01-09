Log In or Subscribe to read more
Martin Selig Real Estate has warned that it would be unable to pay off the $3791 million of financing against nine of its office properties in and around Seattle when it comes due in April That's on top of it indicating that it would give two other...
Crain’s New York Business Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the 570-room Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd St in Manhattan The New York lender claims that the property’s owner, The Chetrit Group,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have provided a $285 billion loan against the 284 million-square-foot Spiral office property at 66 Hudson Blvd in Manhattan’s...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $495 million of financing for the development of a 10-unit residential condominium property at 143 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The New York lender, with $600 million of...
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $41 million, or $146,429/unit, for the 280-unit Maris Pointe apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the property from an affiliate of PGIM...
Commercial Observer Global Atlantic Financial Group has provided $123 million of mortgage financing against the 214-unit Wimbledon apartment property at 200 East 82nd St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The property is owned by Rockpoint Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided a total of $1333 million of financing for the construction of the 378-unit Edison apartment property in Milwaukee Bank OZK provided senior financing, while Pearlmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $515 million of mortgage financing against the Castleton Commerce Center, a self-storage and industrial property in Virginia Beach, Va The 470,618-square-foot property, at 2424...