Philadelphia Business Journal Marshall Dennehey has signed a lease for 120,462 square feet at 2000 Market St in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The space compares with the 133,000 sf the law firm had occupied at the 665,649-sf office building...
Commercial Observer The General Services Administration has signed a lease on behalf of the US Customs and Border Protection agency for 139,377 square feet at One Aviation Plaza, a 240,000-sf office property in Queens, NY The agency will relocate...
Crain’s New York Business Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the 570-room Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd St in Manhattan The New York lender claims that the property’s owner, The Chetrit Group,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Katan Realty Group, Kohan Retail Investment Group and Ilya Mikhailov has paid $85 million, or $38636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office property at 345 Seventh Ave near Manhattan’s Penn Station...
BisNow MEAG, the investment management arm of Munich Re, has partnered with CBRE Investment Management to pay $145 million, or $725,000/unit, for the 200-unit apartment property at 1330 Boylston St in the Fenway section of Boston The venture bought...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $495 million of financing for the development of a 10-unit residential condominium property at 143 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The New York lender, with $600 million of...
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...
McDermott Will & Emery has leased 150,000 square feet at the 315,000-sf office property at 725 12th St NW in Washington, DC The law firm will take possession of its space, on the top five floors of 12-story building, after it’s redeveloped...
Commercial Observer Global Atlantic Financial Group has provided $123 million of mortgage financing against the 214-unit Wimbledon apartment property at 200 East 82nd St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The property is owned by Rockpoint Group...