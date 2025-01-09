Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal The United Football League has signed a lease for 111,409 square feet of office space at the Ballpark Circle office complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The professional sports league opened play last year after...
ConnectCRE Commonwealth Financial Network has leased 151,765 square feet at the 300,000-sf office building at 275 Wyman St in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The property is owned by Hobbs Brook Real Estate of Waltham It is part of a 13-building,...
Philadelphia Business Journal The Goldenberg Group has put its 124,853-square-foot Columbus Commons shopping center in South Philadelphia on the sales block CBRE is marketing the property for sale The brokerage estimates that it could sell for about...
Commercial Observer The General Services Administration has signed a lease on behalf of the US Customs and Border Protection agency for 139,377 square feet at One Aviation Plaza, a 240,000-sf office property in Queens, NY The agency will relocate...
McDermott Will & Emery has leased 150,000 square feet at the 315,000-sf office property at 725 12th St NW in Washington, DC The law firm will take possession of its space, on the top five floors of 12-story building, after it’s redeveloped...
Commercial Observer Pembroke has paid $1583 million, or $592,883/unit, for 267-unit Fitzroy apartment property in Arlington, Va The London investment manager, which owns three other properties in the Washington, DC, suburbs, bought the year-old...
The Baltimore Banner Parkview Financial has filed to foreclose against the $45 million loan on the 550-unit Vivo Baltimore apartment property and the nearby Holiday Inn Hotel in Baltimore The Los Angeles lender claims that Vivo Investment Group of...
Last year's fourth quarter marked Manhattan's best, in terms of office leasing, since the last three months of 2019, according to Savills A total of 107 million square feet was leased during the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 89 million sf at the...
REBusiness Online Borusan Pipe has signed an industrial lease for 122,963 square feet at the Portside Logistics Center in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The locally based steel pipe manufacturer will occupy its space at the recently completed...