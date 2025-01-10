Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Valoro Capital has bought the 62,748-square-foot office building at 1680 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $227 million, or $36176/sf The Miami company purchased the property from Market Street Real Estate...
Northmarq has provided $68 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 506 units in the Houston area The two fixed-rate loans, originated through the housing finance agency’s Optigo program, have seven-year terms and...
CIM Group has provided a $90 million loan against the 367-room Downright Austin hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investment manager provided the loan through its CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions unit The property is owned by Brookfield...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton and Strathcona Capital have provided $692 million of senior debt for the construction of the 198-unit 12th & Main apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The property is being developed by...
Martin Selig Real Estate has warned that it would be unable to pay off the $3791 million of financing against nine of its office properties in and around Seattle when it comes due in April That's on top of it indicating that it would give two other...
Crain’s New York Business Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the 570-room Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd St in Manhattan The New York lender claims that the property’s owner, The Chetrit Group,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have provided a $285 billion loan against the 284 million-square-foot Spiral office property at 66 Hudson Blvd in Manhattan’s...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $495 million of financing for the development of a 10-unit residential condominium property at 143 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The New York lender, with $600 million of...
Commercial Observer Urban American Management has replaced Brookfield Properties as its venture partner in the 1,193-unit apartment property at 3333 Broadway in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights section, in a deal valued at $3235 million, or...