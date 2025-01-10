Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pyramid Management Group, which in recent days had negotiated the three-year term extension of the $16146 million mortgage on its Holyoke Mall in Massachusetts, has done the same with the $4933 million mortgage against the Sangertown Square Mall in...
Martin Selig Real Estate has warned that it would be unable to pay off the $3791 million of financing against nine of its office properties in and around Seattle when it comes due in April That's on top of it indicating that it would give two other...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pyramid Management Group has negotiated a three-year extension of the $16146 million mortgage against its Holyoke Mall in the southcentral Massachusetts city of Holyoke, through the end of 2027 It would be...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The first CMBS conduit of the year has been placed on the starting blocks and appears to pick up where last year’s issuance left off The deal, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2025-5C3, is...
Private-label CMBS issuance skyrocketed in 2024 by nearly 165 percent to $10405 billion, trouncing 2023's anemic $393 billion of issuance That marked the largest dollar increase in annual issuance since...
The volume of CMBS loans that were delinquent in December increased by 213 percent from the month before, to $3813 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 657 percent of the $5805 billion universe and is the highest delinquency volume since...
The $5088 million mortgage against Park Place East and West, with 397,968 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of St Louis Park, Minn, has fallen 30 days late with its debt-service payment as occupancy at the collateral buildings continues to...
South Florida Business Journal CGI Merchant Group is late on paying its $142 million loan against a portfolio of three South Florida office buildings totaling 128,563 square feet The loan, with an initial balance of $1573 million, is 30 days late on...
Columbia Park Shopping Center in North Bergen, NJ, which has been dealing with weak occupancy since 2020, is getting further hit by the recent bankruptcies of two of its tenants: Party City Holdco Inc and Big Lots...