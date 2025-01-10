Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive CIP Real Estate has paid $1683 million, or $20798/sf, for the Broadway 101 Commerce Park in Mesa, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the 809,230-square-foot industrial property from Canyon Partners Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has provided $188 million of financing against the 442-unit Vive Luxe apartment property in San Diego JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt on behalf of the property’s owner, Sunroad...
ConnectCRE The BioMed Realty operation of Blackstone Group has paid $250 million, or $43150/sf, for three life-sciences properties with 579,365 square feet in Cambridge, Mass The properties were purchased from Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, a...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Radian Investment Management has paid $318 million, or $22714/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot industrial property at 716 East 111th St in Chicago The New York company purchased it from Ryan Cos of...
AZ Big Media EastGroup Properties Inc has paid $83 million, or $15989/sf, for Akimel Gateway, a 519,112-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, company purchased the property from a venture Trammel Crow Co and CBRE...
Commercial Observer Touro University has paid $42 million, or $75309/sf, for the 55,770-square-foot office property at 53 East 124th St in the Harlem section of Manhattan It acquired the property from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine,...
Orlando Business Journal Realterm has paid $27 million for two industrial outdoor storage lots in Orlando, Fla The Annapolis, Md, company purchased the properties from Brookfield Properties of New York The lots are the 17-acre site at 10088 General...
Triangle Business Journal Ventas has bought the 31,542-square-foot medical-office building at 6101 Quadrangle Drive in Chapel Hill, NC, for $121 million, or $38362/sf The Chicago REIT purchased the property from Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc,...
Triad Business Journal St Clair Holdings has purchased the Brentmoor Apartments, a 228-unit property in Raleigh, NC, for $456 million, or $200,000/unit A court-appointed receiver oversaw the sale of the three-story property to the Atlanta company,...