Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Commonwealth Financial Network has leased 151,765 square feet at the 300,000-sf office building at 275 Wyman St in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The property is owned by Hobbs Brook Real Estate of Waltham It is part of a 13-building,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Marshall Dennehey has signed a lease for 120,462 square feet at 2000 Market St in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The space compares with the 133,000 sf the law firm had occupied at the 665,649-sf office building...
Commercial Observer The General Services Administration has signed a lease on behalf of the US Customs and Border Protection agency for 139,377 square feet at One Aviation Plaza, a 240,000-sf office property in Queens, NY The agency will relocate...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has purchased 380 Towne Crossing, a 137,287-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Dallas company purchase the retail property from Weber & Co, also of Dallas...
McDermott Will & Emery has leased 150,000 square feet at the 315,000-sf office property at 725 12th St NW in Washington, DC The law firm will take possession of its space, on the top five floors of 12-story building, after it’s redeveloped...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Charter Holdings and Liberty Group has bought the 152-room Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center hotel in Dallas Charter, which is led by local investor Ray Washburne, and Liberty, of Montoursville, Pa, purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal An unidentified California-based investor has bought the Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial complex in Schertz, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of San Antonio Ackerman & Co of Atlanta sold...
REBusiness Online M2G Ventures has sold a 241,000-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, for an undisclosed price WareSpace of Columbia, Md, bought the industrial property, which sits on a 97-acre site within the 11 million-sf...
REBusiness Online A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and Gilbane Development Co is developing the Aer, a 375-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas Gilbane, of Providence, RI, is the developer, while Canyon is the equity partner The Aer is...