Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal BlackChamber Group has paid $190 million for a 65-acre development site at 10230-10251 Harry J Parrish Blvd in Manassas, Va, on which data center space can be developed The site sits between Manassas Regional Airport and...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Foothill-De Anza Community College District has paid $667 million, or $709,574/unit, for the 94-unit McClellan Terrace Apartments in Cupertino, Calif It acquired the property from Prometheus Real Estate Group of San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Steiner NYC has acquired full ownership of the 750-unit Hub apartment property at 333 Schermerhorn St in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the property at $420 million Steiner acquired the stake from its...
REBusiness Online Eaton Corp has agreed to fully lease a 550,000-square-foot industrial building that’s being built in Youngsville, NC The Dublin, Ireland, power management company is taking its space within the US-1 North Commerce Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An unnamed affiliate of BKM Capital Partners has bought the 159,034-square-foot Rose Garden Business Park industrial complex in Phoenix from a fund that the Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has sold its stake in Legacy Place, a 580,000-square-foot shopping center in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Mass, to Madison International Realty The investment manager, an affiliate of...
YieldPro Adache Real Estate has lined up $59 million of bridge financing against the 281-unit Old Town Square apartment complex in Pompano Beach, Fla Newmark arranged the three-year loan, which pays only interest and comes with extension options An...
Triad Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management has bought a 263,690-square-foot industrial building within the Statesville Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $278 million, or $10543/sf The Chicago investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Bark Management has paid $153 million, or $31334/sf, for the Peninsula Corporate Center in Boca Raton, Fla The local company bought the 48,829-square-foot office building from Butters Construction & Development of...