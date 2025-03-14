Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing continued to increase in February, climbing by 307%, to $5994 billion, according to Trepp Inc It marked the eighth straight month, since last June, that volumes...
CMBS conduit loans against multifamily properties in New York City had a 144% distress rate - meaning they're either delinquent or in special servicing, as of the end of last year - according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency That was up from a 7%...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investors in a 2019 CMBS deal that holds what is now a $2211 million mortgage against a portfolio of 43 apartment properties owned by Chetrit Group have sued JPMorgan Chase Bank, claiming the bank –...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the 248,457 square feet of retail space at 229 West 43rd St in Manhattan’s Times Square area has been slashed by 47% to $48 million The space, in the six lowest floors of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture that owns the 2 million-square-foot Worldwide Plaza office property in Manhattan has negotiated a modification of its $940 million loan, allowing it to tap into reserves to fund the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Maine Mall in South Portland, Maine, whose $235 million CMBS loan had matured last April and remains outstanding, has been reappraised at a value of $196 million The loan is securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 447,439-square-foot 1201 North Market St office property in Wilmington, Del, whose $7443 million CMBS loan had defaulted at its maturity last November, has been appraised at a value of $448 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 314-unit Centre apartment property at 695 Anderson Ave in Cliffside Park, NJ, whose $130 million CMBS loan had matured last July, has been reappraised at a value of $1611 million The loan has been...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tamares Real Estate Holdings Inc, which owns the 506,412-sf Times Square Plaza mixed-use building in Manhattan, has negotiated a two-year extension – through October 2026 – of the...