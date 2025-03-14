Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 933,656-square-foot industrial property within the Gateway TradePort project in Granite City, Ill The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at 5112 State Route 111, along...
San Francisco Chronicle Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is offering for sale two office buildings totaling 105,000 square feet at 814 and 818 Mission St in San Francisco The Los Angeles real estate company has hired Colliers and Kennedy Wilson to market...
The Real Deal X-Caliber Capital has filed to foreclose against the $237 million construction loan on the 143-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center project in Skokie, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The lender alleged that the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Buckingham Development and Onyx+East has broken ground on Mural Brownsburg, a 165-unit apartment complex in Brownsburg, Ind Buckingham, of Johnson City, Tenn, and Onyx, of Indianapolis, are constructing the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square, both of which back a soured $725 million CMBS loan, could soon be sold The two properties are owned by Park Hotels &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Veris Residential has placed the 108-unit Quarry Place at Tuckahoe apartment property in the Westchester County village of Tuckahoe, NY, on the sales market The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has hired JLL Capital...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided a $160 million loan against Grand Plaza, a 481-unit apartment complex in Chicago A $93 million piece of debt will be included in an upcoming CMBS conduit transaction The Morgan Stanely loan will take...
Commercial Property Executive NewAge Products has agreed to lease 168,741 square feet of industrial space at 25340 South Ridgeland Ave in Monee, Ill The distribution company is taking the space from Nuveen in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JonnyPops has paid $10 million, or $6250/sf, for the 160,000-square-foot office property at 9800 59th Ave in Plymouth, Minn The frozen treat manufacturer purchased the property from Cantel Medical, which had...