Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Kenco has agreed to fully lease I-10 Gateway, a 641,906-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz Cresa brokered the lease for the logistics company, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the property’s...
South Florida Business Journal Pines Hospitality Inc has purchased the 110-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $16 million, or $145,455/room JDR Hotels Inc was the seller Celtic Bank Corp provided $1306 million of...
YieldPro Adache Real Estate has lined up $59 million of bridge financing against the 281-unit Old Town Square apartment complex in Pompano Beach, Fla Newmark arranged the three-year loan, which pays only interest and comes with extension options An...
Triad Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management has bought a 263,690-square-foot industrial building within the Statesville Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $278 million, or $10543/sf The Chicago investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Bark Management has paid $153 million, or $31334/sf, for the Peninsula Corporate Center in Boca Raton, Fla The local company bought the 48,829-square-foot office building from Butters Construction & Development of...
Yield Pro Hillpointe LLC has lined up $50 million of bridge financing against Pointe Grand Plant City, a 300-unit apartment complex in Plant City, Fla, about 24 miles east of Tampa, Fla NewPoint Real Estate Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Visits to Manhattan office buildings in January increased marginally from a year ago, but remain 34% below the levels reached in 2019, according to analysis by the Real Estate Board of New York The trade...
Triangle Business Journal Lightstone Group has paid $163 million, or $10801/sf, for the 150,907-square-foot industrial building at 850 Lufkin Road in Apex, NC The New York company acquired the property from LM Real Estate Partners, also of New York,...
Orlando Business Journal Unicorp National Developments Inc has sold the Dellagio Town Center retail property in Orlando, Fla, for $375 million, or $34250/sf The local real estate developer sold the 109,489-square-foot property to Core Investment...