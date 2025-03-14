Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Steiner NYC has acquired full ownership of the 750-unit Hub apartment property at 333 Schermerhorn St in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the property at $420 million Steiner acquired the stake from its...
South Florida Business Journal Pines Hospitality Inc has purchased the 110-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $16 million, or $145,455/room JDR Hotels Inc was the seller Celtic Bank Corp provided $1306 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An unnamed affiliate of BKM Capital Partners has bought the 159,034-square-foot Rose Garden Business Park industrial complex in Phoenix from a fund that the Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager had...
Triad Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management has bought a 263,690-square-foot industrial building within the Statesville Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $278 million, or $10543/sf The Chicago investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Bark Management has paid $153 million, or $31334/sf, for the Peninsula Corporate Center in Boca Raton, Fla The local company bought the 48,829-square-foot office building from Butters Construction & Development of...
A&E Real Estate has paid $1165 million, or $650,837/unit, for Rivers Bend, the 179-unit apartment property at 501 East 87th St on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The New York investor acquired the property from the Soloviev Group, also of New...
MetLife Investment Management has sold the 412-unit NOVA Apartments in San Antonio JLL brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The buyer and purchase price were not immediately known NOVA sits on 31 acres at 14200 Vance Jackson Road and was built...
SiliconValleycom KB Home has paid $578 million, or $20942/sf, for Ranch 7, a 276,000-square-foot office building in San Ramon, Calif The Los Angeles company acquired the property from its local developer, Sunset Development The building, at 2527...
Yield Pro AptVest has sold the 228-unit Flats at 183 apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, a Plano, Texas, multifamily investment firm formerly known as BKE Capital, which...