REBusiness Online Eaton Corp has agreed to fully lease a 550,000-square-foot industrial building that’s being built in Youngsville, NC The Dublin, Ireland, power management company is taking its space within the US-1 North Commerce Center, at...
South Florida Business Journal Pines Hospitality Inc has purchased the 110-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $16 million, or $145,455/room JDR Hotels Inc was the seller Celtic Bank Corp provided $1306 million of...
Triad Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management has bought a 263,690-square-foot industrial building within the Statesville Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $278 million, or $10543/sf The Chicago investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Bark Management has paid $153 million, or $31334/sf, for the Peninsula Corporate Center in Boca Raton, Fla The local company bought the 48,829-square-foot office building from Butters Construction & Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investors in a 2019 CMBS deal that holds what is now a $2211 million mortgage against a portfolio of 43 apartment properties owned by Chetrit Group have sued JPMorgan Chase Bank, claiming the bank –...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture that owns the 2 million-square-foot Worldwide Plaza office property in Manhattan has negotiated a modification of its $940 million loan, allowing it to tap into reserves to fund the...
ConnectCRE A venture of Creation Equity and PGIM Real Estate has lined up $575 million of financing against a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling 533,000 square feet in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the loan Creation, of...
Yield Pro Hillpointe LLC has lined up $50 million of bridge financing against Pointe Grand Plant City, a 300-unit apartment complex in Plant City, Fla, about 24 miles east of Tampa, Fla NewPoint Real Estate Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Standard & Poor's has downgraded the most senior bond class of a 2018 single-borrower CMBS deal to its lowest investment-grade rating, BBB- The deal's other rating agency, Morningstar DBRS, previously had downgraded that same bond class by nine...