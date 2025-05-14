Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Trinity Community Development Foundation has lined up $13426 million of bond financing for Millenia Moments Orlando, a 261-unit seniors-housing project that’s currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The tax-exempt notes were underwritten...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Ames Construction has paid $2597 million, or $17548/sf, for a 148,000-square-foot building within the Seven Lakes industrial complex in Shoreview, Minn The Burnsville, Minn, company purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Garland Food has signed a 15-year lease for a 175,255-square-foot industrial building that was recently constructed in Medley, Fla The food processing company is leasing the property, at 11301 NW 97th Ave, from Hilco...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenberg Gibbons Properties has completed I-77 Commerce Center, a 149,709-square-foot industrial complex in Charlotte, NC The Baltimore developer built the three-building project on 21 acres at 9905 Statesville Road It is...
Commercial Property Executive Gladstone Commercial Corp has paid $627 million, or $20626/sf, for the 303,991-square-foot industrial building at W206 N12880 Gateway Court in Germantown, Wis The McLean, Va, company purchased the property from its...
PCCP LLC has provided $58 million of financing for the construction of the 161-unit Parker on Higley apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The property, which is being developed by Artom Holdings LLC of Paradise Valley, Ariz, is being constructed at...
Dallas Morning News Lambda Inc is planning to occupy the 425,000-square-foot data-center facility that’s under construction at 601 North Star Road in Plano, Texas The cloud computing company, which provides hardware and services for the...
Triangle Business Journal Stotan Industrial has plans to develop a 487,000-square-foot industrial park at 200 Dickens Road in Fuquay-Varina, NC, about 25 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Chicago real estate company recently paid $86 million for the...