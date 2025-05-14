Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An arbitration panel has determined that the PENN 1 office building’s ground rent payment will be $15 million annually through 2048 The 252 million-square-foot office building, formerly known as One...
Houston Business Journal Aramco Americas has renewed its lease for 173,794 square feet of headquarters space at the Allen Center mixed-use complex in Houston The energy company has been occupying office space at the 36-story Two Allen Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential said it has yet to see signs that tenants at its properties have been impacted by the ongoing economic uncertainty The Chicago REIT, which acknowledged seeing a “higher-than-usual...
SFGATE Nvidia, a technology and artificial intelligence company, has paid $123 million, or $49004/unit, for a 10-building office complex at 2348 and 2350 Walsh Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The seller was not immediately known The 251,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal Garland Food has signed a 15-year lease for a 175,255-square-foot industrial building that was recently constructed in Medley, Fla The food processing company is leasing the property, at 11301 NW 97th Ave, from Hilco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report With its August maturity looming, the $660 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 41 government-leased office properties owned by an NGP Group-sponsored fund has transferred to special servicer Trimont...
Commercial Property Executive Casey Family Programs has agreed to lease 79,189 square feet of office space at 800 Fifth Ave in Seattle CBRE brokered the lease between the foster care and child welfare foundation and the owner of the building, an...
Commercial Property Executive Constellation Beverage has fully leased a 496,421-square-foot industrial building within the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The building, TGS Cedar Port DC 2 at 4407 East Grand...