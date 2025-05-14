Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trinity Community Development Foundation has lined up $13426 million of bond financing for Millenia Moments Orlando, a 261-unit seniors-housing project that’s currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The tax-exempt notes were underwritten...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
OakNorth has provided $155 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Rooney Properties’ $202 million, or $10254/sf, purchase of the 197,000-square-foot Ellipse on Fairfax office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Rooney,...
REBusiness Online A venture of Innisfree Hotels and RREAF Holdings has lined up $236 million of financing against the 206-room Holiday Inn Resort hotel in Surfside Beach, SC Cronheim Hotel Capital arranged the loan, which was provided by an...
The Promote Sean Kia and Ryan Andrade, co-founders and principals at Tides Equities, are personally on the hook for at least $271 million after losing lawsuits that Starwood Property Trust filed against them regarding two Texas apartment properties...
PCCP LLC has provided $58 million of financing for the construction of the 161-unit Parker on Higley apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The property, which is being developed by Artom Holdings LLC of Paradise Valley, Ariz, is being constructed at...
Investment sales volumes increased by 14% from a year ago, while lending increased by 13%, according to CBRE Lending volumes, particularly involving loans from banks, also had increased Volumes, however, remain behind 2019...
Commercial Observer The venture between RXR Realty Corp and Ivanhoe Cambridge that owns the 2 million-square-foot office property at 1211 Ave of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan has negotiated a three-year term maturity of the property’s $104...
SteepRock Capital has provided $285 million of financing for the development of the 132-unit Mi-Place at Media apartments in the Philadelphia suburb of Media, Pa The property is being developed at the intersection of Pennell and Old Pennell roads by...