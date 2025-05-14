Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $36 million of bridge financing against the 336-unit La Joya by Azali apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Azali Homes, to retire existing debt It also gives it...
REBusiness Online Mapletree Investments is planning to build a 276,000-square-foot industrial property along the interstates 80 and 55 interchange in Joliet, Ill The Singapore developer recently acquired the 181-acre development site, about 45 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Garland Food has signed a 15-year lease for a 175,255-square-foot industrial building that was recently constructed in Medley, Fla The food processing company is leasing the property, at 11301 NW 97th Ave, from Hilco...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenberg Gibbons Properties has completed I-77 Commerce Center, a 149,709-square-foot industrial complex in Charlotte, NC The Baltimore developer built the three-building project on 21 acres at 9905 Statesville Road It is...
OakNorth has provided $155 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Rooney Properties’ $202 million, or $10254/sf, purchase of the 197,000-square-foot Ellipse on Fairfax office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Rooney,...
REBusiness Online A venture of Innisfree Hotels and RREAF Holdings has lined up $236 million of financing against the 206-room Holiday Inn Resort hotel in Surfside Beach, SC Cronheim Hotel Capital arranged the loan, which was provided by an...
The Promote Sean Kia and Ryan Andrade, co-founders and principals at Tides Equities, are personally on the hook for at least $271 million after losing lawsuits that Starwood Property Trust filed against them regarding two Texas apartment properties...