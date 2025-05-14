Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 102,020-square-foot Kessler Shopping Center in Dallas The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the two-building retail property from Liam Ltd, in a deal...
Bisnow JPMorgan Asset Management, which owns a 355% stake in Carr Properties, an owner of Washington, DC, office properties, has struck a deal to take three of the company’s properties in exchange for its ownership interest The properties...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Ames Construction has paid $2597 million, or $17548/sf, for a 148,000-square-foot building within the Seven Lakes industrial complex in Shoreview, Minn The Burnsville, Minn, company purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
The Real Deal Archer has agreed to lease the 350,500-square-foot industrial property at 3049, 3095, and 3163 East Vernon Ave in Vernon, Calif The jerky manufacturer is planning to spend $30 million on renovations to the property and hopes to move...
South Florida Business Journal Edens has bought the 108,623-square-foot retail property at 4410 Weston Road in Davie, Fla, for $5125 million, or $47182/sf The Columbia, SC, company purchased the shopping center from Barings, the real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Exeter Property Group has paid $1675 million, or $30939/sf, for the 54,139-square-foot warehouse at 3500 NW 114th Ave in Doral, Fla The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the 25-year-old industrial building from Cabot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 207,611-square-foot Quebec Square retail property in Denver has been sold for $5667 million, or $27296/sf The property was purchased by an investor group—Quebec Square 25 GP LLC—that’s led by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 91,308-square-foot office property at 995 Market St near San Francisco’s challenged Tenderloin district has been sold for $1056 million, or nearly $116/sf The 15-story building, formerly leased by...