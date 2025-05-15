Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lenders no longer view office properties with trepidation They’re now willing to consider lending against them, but under the right circumstances That’s a big change from...
Greystone has provided $80 million of short-term financing against the 325-unit Meridia Roselle Park 10 apartments in Roselle Park, NJ The bridge loan retires $685 million of financing that ACORE Capital had provided four years ago to fund...
Commercial Observer Kennedy Wilson and Pearlmark have provided $195 million of financing for the development of the 356-unit Portals IV apartment project at 1301 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Trinity Community Development Foundation has lined up $13426 million of bond financing for Millenia Moments Orlando, a 261-unit seniors-housing project that’s currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The tax-exempt notes were underwritten...
Bisnow JPMorgan Asset Management, which owns a 355% stake in Carr Properties, an owner of Washington, DC, office properties, has struck a deal to take three of the company’s properties in exchange for its ownership interest The properties...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $36 million of bridge financing against the 336-unit La Joya by Azali apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Azali Homes, to retire existing debt It also gives it...
OakNorth has provided $155 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Rooney Properties’ $202 million, or $10254/sf, purchase of the 197,000-square-foot Ellipse on Fairfax office property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Rooney,...