Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Archer has agreed to lease the 350,500-square-foot industrial property at 3049, 3095, and 3163 East Vernon Ave in Vernon, Calif The jerky manufacturer is planning to spend $30 million on renovations to the property and hopes to move...
South Florida Business Journal Garland Food has signed a 15-year lease for a 175,255-square-foot industrial building that was recently constructed in Medley, Fla The food processing company is leasing the property, at 11301 NW 97th Ave, from Hilco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report With its August maturity looming, the $660 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 41 government-leased office properties owned by an NGP Group-sponsored fund has transferred to special servicer Trimont...
Investment sales volumes increased by 14% from a year ago, while lending increased by 13%, according to CBRE Lending volumes, particularly involving loans from banks, also had increased Volumes, however, remain behind 2019...
Commercial Property Executive Casey Family Programs has agreed to lease 79,189 square feet of office space at 800 Fifth Ave in Seattle CBRE brokered the lease between the foster care and child welfare foundation and the owner of the building, an...
Commercial Property Executive Constellation Beverage has fully leased a 496,421-square-foot industrial building within the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The building, TGS Cedar Port DC 2 at 4407 East Grand...
Dallas Morning News Lambda Inc is planning to occupy the 425,000-square-foot data-center facility that’s under construction at 601 North Star Road in Plano, Texas The cloud computing company, which provides hardware and services for the...
Commercial Observer Atlantic Pictures has leased 66,000 square feet at the 107 million-sf 100 Church St office property in lower Manhattan The film-production company will move from 950 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan later this month The...
Commercial Observer Chime has leased 84,000 square feet at 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-sf office and retail building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District The San Francisco financial technology company will move from its current New York offices at...