Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite what arguably has been a rash of overbuilding of apartment properties in the country’s Sunbelt region, the area still is expected to perform solidly That’s the consensus view from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An arbitration panel has determined that the PENN 1 office building’s ground rent payment will be $15 million annually through 2048 The 252 million-square-foot office building, formerly known as One...
Houston Business Journal Aramco Americas has renewed its lease for 173,794 square feet of headquarters space at the Allen Center mixed-use complex in Houston The energy company has been occupying office space at the 36-story Two Allen Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential said it has yet to see signs that tenants at its properties have been impacted by the ongoing economic uncertainty The Chicago REIT, which acknowledged seeing a “higher-than-usual...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
The Real Deal Archer has agreed to lease the 350,500-square-foot industrial property at 3049, 3095, and 3163 East Vernon Ave in Vernon, Calif The jerky manufacturer is planning to spend $30 million on renovations to the property and hopes to move...
South Florida Business Journal Edens has bought the 108,623-square-foot retail property at 4410 Weston Road in Davie, Fla, for $5125 million, or $47182/sf The Columbia, SC, company purchased the shopping center from Barings, the real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Exeter Property Group has paid $1675 million, or $30939/sf, for the 54,139-square-foot warehouse at 3500 NW 114th Ave in Doral, Fla The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the 25-year-old industrial building from Cabot...