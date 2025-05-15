Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lenders no longer view office properties with trepidation They’re now willing to consider lending against them, but under the right circumstances That’s a big change from...
Dallas Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 102,020-square-foot Kessler Shopping Center in Dallas The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the two-building retail property from Liam Ltd, in a deal...
Bisnow JPMorgan Asset Management, which owns a 355% stake in Carr Properties, an owner of Washington, DC, office properties, has struck a deal to take three of the company’s properties in exchange for its ownership interest The properties...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Ames Construction has paid $2597 million, or $17548/sf, for a 148,000-square-foot building within the Seven Lakes industrial complex in Shoreview, Minn The Burnsville, Minn, company purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...
SFGATE Nvidia, a technology and artificial intelligence company, has paid $123 million, or $49004/unit, for a 10-building office complex at 2348 and 2350 Walsh Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The seller was not immediately known The 251,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal Edens has bought the 108,623-square-foot retail property at 4410 Weston Road in Davie, Fla, for $5125 million, or $47182/sf The Columbia, SC, company purchased the shopping center from Barings, the real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Exeter Property Group has paid $1675 million, or $30939/sf, for the 54,139-square-foot warehouse at 3500 NW 114th Ave in Doral, Fla The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the 25-year-old industrial building from Cabot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 207,611-square-foot Quebec Square retail property in Denver has been sold for $5667 million, or $27296/sf The property was purchased by an investor group—Quebec Square 25 GP LLC—that’s led by...