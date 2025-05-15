Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $784 million mortgage against the 131-room Hotel Union Square in San Francisco is being offered once again The hotel, marketed through the Mission Capital unit of Marcus & Millichap, is being pitched as a potential redevelopment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lenders no longer view office properties with trepidation They’re now willing to consider lending against them, but under the right circumstances That’s a big change from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Despite what arguably has been a rash of overbuilding of apartment properties in the country’s Sunbelt region, the area still is expected to perform solidly That’s the consensus view from a...
Greystone has provided $80 million of short-term financing against the 325-unit Meridia Roselle Park 10 apartments in Roselle Park, NJ The bridge loan retires $685 million of financing that ACORE Capital had provided four years ago to fund...
Commercial Observer ArrowMark Partners has provided $353 million of mortgage financing against the 248,000-square-foot New Town Shops on Main retail property in Williamsburg, Va Colliers arranged the financing The 18-year-old property, at 4801...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Trinity Community Development Foundation has lined up $13426 million of bond financing for Millenia Moments Orlando, a 261-unit seniors-housing project that’s currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The tax-exempt notes were underwritten...
Bisnow JPMorgan Asset Management, which owns a 355% stake in Carr Properties, an owner of Washington, DC, office properties, has struck a deal to take three of the company’s properties in exchange for its ownership interest The properties...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has bought the 358-unit apartment complex at 2010 West End Ave in downtown Nashville, Tenn, for $112 million, or $312,849/unit The buyer financed its purchase in part with a $672 million loan from Corebridge The...