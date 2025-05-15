Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lenders no longer view office properties with trepidation They’re now willing to consider lending against them, but under the right circumstances That’s a big change from...
Commercial Observer Kennedy Wilson and Pearlmark have provided $195 million of financing for the development of the 356-unit Portals IV apartment project at 1301 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Triangle Business Journal Guardian Logistics Solutions has agreed to lease 103,200 square feet of industrial space at the Welcome Venture Park industrial complex that’s currently under construction in Durham, NC The logistics firm is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An arbitration panel has determined that the PENN 1 office building’s ground rent payment will be $15 million annually through 2048 The 252 million-square-foot office building, formerly known as One...
Houston Business Journal Aramco Americas has renewed its lease for 173,794 square feet of headquarters space at the Allen Center mixed-use complex in Houston The energy company has been occupying office space at the 36-story Two Allen Center, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The number of apartment units that are now under construction in Jacksonville, Fla, has dropped by nearly 50% from a year ago, to 3,900 units, according to MMG Real Estate Advisors The drop should bring the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential said it has yet to see signs that tenants at its properties have been impacted by the ongoing economic uncertainty The Chicago REIT, which acknowledged seeing a “higher-than-usual...
Trinity Community Development Foundation has lined up $13426 million of bond financing for Millenia Moments Orlando, a 261-unit seniors-housing project that’s currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The tax-exempt notes were underwritten...
The Real Deal Archer has agreed to lease the 350,500-square-foot industrial property at 3049, 3095, and 3163 East Vernon Ave in Vernon, Calif The jerky manufacturer is planning to spend $30 million on renovations to the property and hopes to move...